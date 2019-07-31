Dream comes true: Jumbo Shrimp stadium cleared for father-son duo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Imagine going with a friend to watch the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game, and you're the only two people in the stadium!

That's what a local 12-year-old wished for as he fights cancer. On Tuesday night, he was able to put his battle on the back-burner, thanks to the Jumbo Shrimp, the wish granting organization Dreams Come True, which helps children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses and Community First Credit Union.

Josh Riberio, nicknamed Junior, and his father, Josh Riberio Sr., were excited to see the Jumbo Shrimp take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. After stopping by the concession stand for some grub, the father-son duo found their seats, which wasn't hard, as they had the entire stadium to themselves for the first five innings of the game.

"This is completely crazy. Completely insane. It's -- I don't really have words for it," Josh Riberio said.

Josh Riberio had to stop playing baseball two years ago to undergo treatment. When his treatments are over, he plans to get back on the ball field.

But on Tuesday night, his focus was on the game.

"This is a once in a lifetime experience," he said. "This is never going to happen again."

All Jumbo Shrimp fans were welcomed into the ball park at the end of the fifth inning to share Josh Riberio's night at the ballpark.

