Dream Day brings smiles to children with life-threatening illnesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sixth annual Dream Day at PRI Productions brought smiles to the faces of 39 children with life-threatening illnesses Saturday. The celebration was filled with superheroes, for children who walked a red carpet into a huge party just for them complete with their favorite cartoon characters, dancing and more.

Dreams Come True is a nonprofit that helps raise money to help make the wishes of children with life-threatening become reality.

A total of 39 children from the First Coast were the stars of the annual Dream Day Parade which kicked off after the party.

Each child got their moment to shine as they were escorted into the celebration in a cool car and then met their favorite superhero or princess on the red carpet.

Children walked the red carpet to reach PRI's studio, which was transformed into a magical play area for kids.

One of those children is 12-year-old Joshua Ribeiro Jr. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblatic leukemia, a rare blood disease.

"I think that this whole thing, (what) dreams come true does for all the kids is so amazing of them. This right here makes me totally forget my diagnosis. This makes me feel so normal, just to have that one day where you can feel like (you're in) the spotlight. You're the one in the dead center," Joshua said.

That is the reason for Dream Day-- so-- kids such as Joshua can have a day of normalcy, a day to just have fun and forget about everything else going on. This special event is also for families who go through the experience with their child while dealing with worry and concern.

One mother, whose son, Reed, has acute lymphoblatic leukemia, said the event means the world to their family.

"It's amazing and overwhelming. You can't run away from what's going on but we get to dream and forget and have fun and not worry about a thing, and that means everything," she said.

People from all over the community volunteered to make the event possible.

From live performances of Disney princesses, every dream was taken into account for the magical day.

If you would like to donate to Dreams Come True, we will have a phone bank open from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. The number will be posted Monday morning.

