Dream Day to bring smiles to children with challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A very special party will host some very special kids in Jacksonville on Saturday morning.

Dream Day is annual celebration of children and youth battling life-threatening illnesses. Hosted by Dreams Come True, PRI Productions and WJXT, it will be televised from 10-11 a.m. on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com and be anchored by Morning Show anchor Vic Micolucci and anchor-reporter Ashley Spicer.

Forty kids with severe illnesses will be given a day they will never forget. Each child gets a moment in the spotlight on the red carpet as the child make a grand entrance.

Television and movie characters -- including pirates, cartoons and princesses -- entertain, along with an epic dance party and live performances. WJXT will be there to celebrate with the kids and share their amazing stories.

"Dream Day has become an incredible yearly event celebrating children and their families who've had to endure very difficult circumstances," said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager. "The looks on the faces of these kids and their parents are beyond inspirational. We are honored to be able to share this event on The Local Station."

PRI Productions puts on the annual Dream Day event with the help of volunteers.

"Our business is all about creating memorable experiences for people, and I can think of nothing more important than doing exactly that for these brave children who deal with unimaginable circumstances on a daily basis," said Randy Goodwin, PRI's president and CEO. "Dream Day is all about giving them a day to forget about their worries and just enjoy being kids."

Dreams Come True is the First Coast's only locally based, wish-granting organization dedicated to using the power of dreams to bring hope and joy to every First Coast child with life-threatening illness.

"Dreams Come True is dedicated to bringing hope and joy to children throughout their medical journey. The precious dreamers we serve face many struggles and Dream Day is a perfect way to provide a carefree moment for our brave children and give them a boost when they are facing tough times," said Dreams Come True Executive Director Sheri Criswell. "Not only do we have the chance to impact a child and their family outside of their dream, but Dream Day also allows individuals and businesses in our community to be part of the magic."

