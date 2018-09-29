Dreams Come True 5K for children with life-threatening illnesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A huge race through downtown this morning to raise money for Dreams Come True. The 5K run started at at the baseball grounds with visits from many Disney characters prior to the big event.

These are photos sent in by Scott Johnson where his son Kade is one of the ambassadors.

Dreams Come True is a wish granting organization for families of children with life threatening illnesses.

Hundreds of runners are signed up. Dreams Come True says it’s raised $245,000 to date.

