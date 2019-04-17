Dreams Come True celebrates 4,000 dreams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dreams Come True, a Jacksonville organization dedicated to children battling life-threatening illnesses, celebrated its 4,000th dream on Tuesday.

The organization, with assistance from Beaver Toyota, celebrated the milestone with 9-year-old Logan Silva, a brain cancer survivor.

"When he came out of surgery, he was barely able to move his arms. Couldn't move his eyes," said Daniel Silva, Logan's father.

After rounds of chemotherapy, Logan is now in remission. His courage makes him the 4,000th dreamer of Dream Comes True.

“We’re sending the whole family to Atlantis," said Jenielle Holderfield, the marketing director at Beaver Toyota. "They also booked a little dolphin excursion where they (the family) can swim with the dolphins.”

Since Logan’s family members created a Facebook group called “Get Well Logan,” they have gained more than 1,000 followers and lots of support from the community.

