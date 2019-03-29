Ed White student sets high bar with adorable 'promposal'

Alexzandria Johnson (11th grade) and Daveon Youmans (12th grade) are going to prom!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prom is the biggest event of the year for many high schoolers... and one student has set the bar high with his "prom-posal."

Edward H. White High School students waited patiently as 12th grader Daveon Youmans set up in the cafeteria on Thursday to ask one lucky lady a special question: will you go to prom with me?

Daveon decided he wanted to take Alexzandria Johnson, who is in the 11th grade and on the varsity cheerleading team, to prom.

Daveon made a sign that said: "You're my favorite cheerleader so there's nobody I would want 2 STUNT with at prom."

He got some of the cheer squad to set up in a small pyramid and hold the sign. All he had to do was wait.

Alexzandria held back her smile as she walked in, where Daveon dropped to one knee and asked her to go to prom with him.

She said yes!

That's going to be a tough prom-posal to beat.

