Edward Waters College hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for JWJ Building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Dr. Nathaniel Glover, former president of Edward Waters College, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the James Weldon Johnson Building.

The college just acquired it from Duval County Public Schools. The building was worth $4 million, but the school board sold it to EWC for only $10. The JWJ Building will now serve as home of the college's Department of Teacher Education and Urban Studies.

Leaders also blessed the grounds of the upcoming Nat Glover Community Field and Stadium, which is part of the $8.5 million investment made by the city of Jacksonville.

"This is a significant investment in the historic Edward Waters College, which is important to the institution because youth is a gift. This is an investment in our youth," Curry said. "But it also sends a message to the rest of Jacksonville that we want to invest in every neighborhood."

Tuesday's event followed an announcement the mayor made Monday that Bentley Motors will build a new dealership on the city's Southside. Both are signs of economic growth for the city.

