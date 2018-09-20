Engineers give back by building golf course out of food items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville engineering professionals gave back in a creative way on Wednesday night at the University of North Florida.

"Build Putt Give" is a competition where the pros build a complete 18-hole miniature golf course out of non-perishable food items.

Designing the imaginative golfing holes, organizers said, benefits more than just those in need.

"After we set up the holes ... everyone plays a round of miniature golf. We give away awards to the best holes, the people who win the miniature golf event," said Russell Yaffee, with Peters and Yaffee Engineering. "Then we have an awesome raffle. We have, like, $2,000 worth of raffle prizes, and then, again, we donate all that food to Feeding Northeast Florida, and then we donate money to UNF. We give them a couple scholarships. We're giving them $2,000 this year in scholarships for the engineering program."

This was the fifth year of the "Build Putt Give" event.

Organizers aimed to collect 10,000 pounds of food to donate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.