Expansion to allow Woodland Acres Boys & Girls Clubs to help more kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Woodland Acres Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is getting a facelift.

A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning celebrated the start of construction on the Woodland Acres renovation and expansion.

"We are busting at the seams here with a waiting list, and it makes sense to add," said Paul Martinez, CEO and President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. "The neighborhood wants it and needs it."

Summit Contracting Group is beginning construction on the renovation and expansion, which will accommodate more programs and allow access for more children and teenagers. The efforts include:

Enclosing an existing 6,000-square-foot basketball court into a gymnasium.

A 1,020-square-foot addition to the gymnasium to include an office, restrooms and mechanical room.

A 2,000-sqaure-foot expansion of the recreation building to include a classroom, computer room, arts and crafts room, circulation room and restroom.

An upgraded parking area, sidewalk and a new entry gate.

In addition to adding to the existing structures to include new areas for sports, arts and learning spaces, the expansion and renovation will allow the Woodland Acres Boys & Girls Clubs to help 100 to 150 more children and teens.

"It would actually be a great impact on your life, as well," said Emmaree Barnes, Boys & Girls Clubs member. "Coming here with my socializing skills, I have done track, band, and I was able to speak in multiple different occasions. So, I mean, it was actually a good thing for my life."

Martinez said places such as this one are essential to communities.

"I think all of the neighborhoods in Jacksonville should have a Boys & Girls Club. It becomes part of the fabric of the local community," Martinez said. "And it's that safe place where kids can go after school and learn."

In addition to expanding and renovating, the name will also be changed to the Baxter L. Luther Boys & Girls Clubs.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

