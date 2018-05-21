Families in need to have new homes in Sulzbacher community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of families will soon move into new homes as a housing project nears completion in the Brentwood area of Jacksonville.

The Sulzbacher Village offers 70 different one and two bedroom apartments, 30 short-term emergency units, 10 veteran units and eight Respite care units for women who need around-the-clock medical care.

"What we've noticed is that the demand for emergency shelter for women and families with children has just sky-rocketed," Eileen Briggs, Chief Development Officer of the Sulzbacher Center, said. "We wanted to respond to that."

The Sulzbacher Village has has been in the works for about five years. On the first floor, a pediatric clinic will offer health and dental services for children. There will also be a learning center and daycare, as well as a social services office.

Briggs said the community will also benefit men.

"Our single men population will still be in our downtown campus, but they'll be able to move into the family side, which is a more comfortable environment -- so everyone is getting an upgrade," Briggs said.

Families will start moving in by June. The rent each family pays will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Administrators will work with property managers to make sure the homes are well maintained.

The $22 million community is funded through state and federal funding, low income tax credits and donations.

