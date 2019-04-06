Families treated to special night at ballgame thanks to Dreams Come True

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three Jacksonville families had a special night at the Jacksonville University-University of North Florida baseball game Friday as part of a partnership with nonprofit organization Dreams Come True.

Among them was Steven Talbert's daughter, Mikya, who has cystic fibrosis. It was the second time Talbert had brought his family out to a baseball game, but it was the Jacksonville family's first time at UNF's Harmon Stadium. There was also a bounce house and face painting.

"The kids always love watching a nice game of baseball, football, whatever it may be," Talbert said.

For Talbert, being a father of three comes with lots of fun, but also responsibilities and stresses unlike those of other parents.

"My daughter, Mikya, she has cystic fibrosis, which is a terminal lung disease," he said. "So coming out to something like this takes you off all of that."

The night of fun for Mikya and her family was thanks to Dream Comes True of Jacksonville, a locally based organization dedicated to children with life-threatening illnesses. Among their sponsors on Friday was Phillip Aitken, a real estate agent and father of three. He paid for his clients to participate in the event while asking them to donate gift cards to Dreams Come True.

"They don’t only suffer physically, but their finances are really drained because of all the medical bills," Aitken said. "So just a gift card for his grocery or a gas card or dinner out is a real blessing to them.”

It's a blessing that the Talbert family has always dreamed of.

“Dreams Come True always comes through," Talbert said.

Dream Comes True received more than 20 gift cards by the end of Friday's game. Click here for more information on how to help Dreams Come True.

