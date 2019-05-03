Family gets new home thanks to some help from Habitat for Humanity

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A family is looking forward to life in a new home thanks to some help from Clay County Habitat for Humanity.

Jasmin Quinones, a mother of a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, said she worked hard for over a year to earn her new home on Houston Street in Green Cove Springs.

"Just having a secure place for my kids -- for them to just live and feel free and, you know, they can do what they need to do -- and a place that I can afford, that’s the most important thing," she said.

Over the last 42 years, Clay County Habitat for Humanity has built 106 homes in Green Cove Springs, totaling 168 houses in Clay County.

