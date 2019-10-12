Fashion funds the cure for pediatric cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation put on a fashion show to honor children with cancer on Friday night.

About 20 young cancer fighters made their runway debut at Fashion Funds the Cure. Each model was introduced to the audience at the beginning of the show, showing off the season’s latest trends. News4JAX reporter Vic Micolucci co-hosted the event.

During the finale, each child walked dressed as what they want to be when they grow up. They were accompanied by someone in their dream profession.

Proceeds from Fashion Funds the Cure will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Funds raised will help fund clinical trials specifically designed for children.

