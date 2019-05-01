Father, daughter make up Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Randy Wright and his daughter, Olivia, are both doing what they love and doing it together.

Olivia Wright has been playing violin since she was a 6-year-old. Her father is a percussionist, and he found the orchestra a couple of years ago.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought that she and I would be able to play anything because she plays violin and I play percussion," Randy Wright said. "We not only have a love of music, but our love of music has gotten a little deeper. We get something to share -- in common."

Olivia Wright played in the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestra until high school graduation. Randy Wright hadn't played in years, but never lost his passion for classical music.

Sunday's performance will be extra special for the father and daughter as the orchestra will perform for the Jacksonville community to mourn those who died in the Southern California synagogue attack. They know their performance will make a difference.

"It can also probably give them an opportunity to realize how music can definitely still unify and hold people together," Olivia Wright said. "No matter what language you speak or nationality you are everyone usually likes music."

Nadine Terk, the president of the Civic Orchestra Board of Directors, released a statement about performing at the Jewish Center reading:

“In light of these acts of violence and aggression perpetuated by hatred, it is more important than ever that we try to understand one another. We can achieve this by bringing people together from different backgrounds and different communities. The Civic Orchestra was founded on the idea that music concerts could be a civic unifier -- that our concerts could strengthen and unite our community members through a shared experience. This experience is really special because it is a gift from the musicians.”

The concert takes place at the Jacksonville Jewish Center on Crown Point Road off San Jose Boulevard at 5 p.m. Sunday.

