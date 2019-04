ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Hundreds of families turned out at the St. Augustine Outlet Mall for the Feel the Wheels event on Saturday.

Children of all ages were able to enjoy an interactive, hands-on experience with a variety of vehicles.

They climbed, touched and explored fire trucks, military vehicles, boats, and our News4Jax Storm Tracker weather vehicle.

The event was hosted by the Junior Service League.

