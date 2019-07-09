Firefighters rescue kitten from cement beam under Fuller Warren Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A little kitten had a big adventure under the Fuller Warren Bridge on Tuesday.

The kitten got stuck on a cement beam underneath the highway in the Riverside Arts Market area and needed some professional help getting to safety.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Technical Rescue Team from Ladder 4 came to the rescue.

Firefighters corralled the kitten in the concrete area where it was stuck. Then, another firefighter used a net to lift it to safety.

The kitten was turned over to Animal Care and Protective Services.

