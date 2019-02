JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Coast YMCA held its ninth annual "Y-Bash" on Tuesday, honoring its key partners, employees and volunteers.

D.J. Chark, wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, spoke about learning how to swim for the first time in 2018. The YMCA helped him tackle the challenege.

"By the end, I was able to do laps all the way down and back," Chark said.

At the annual event, guests enjoyed an evening of inspiration and celebration of the Y's work at the UNF Find Arts Center. It was also a chance for Chark to publicly thank the YMCA employees who helped him overcome his fear of the water.

"She had to put floaties on me at first," Chark joked.

News4Jax first talked to Chark in the fall, who admitted it's never too late to learn how to swim. He's now helping children who have the same fear of the water he had.

Also speaking at the event was Cella Logan, a Gold Star Wife, mother, runner and member of the First Coast Y. She spoke about how the YMCA provided a safe place for her family after the loss of her husband, United States Marine Corporal Daniel Logan.

