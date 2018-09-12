First responders, Jaguars help kids understand importance of 9/11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the nation remembered first responders on September 11th, the Jacksonville Police Athletic League teamed up with the Jaguars, to help a new generation of youngsters understand how vital our heroes are.

It's a delicate balance -- teaching children the importance of such a tragically memorable event with what every kids wants to do -- have fun. On Tuesday, the Jaguars and the PAL pulled it off.

Through a competitive game of dodgeball, Dawuane Smoot of the Jaguars is thankful he can help connect a new generation with those who are waiting in the wings to help them.

"Just being here with the first responders and showing them exactly how much we care," Smoot said.

Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were among the heroes giving kids a hands-on understanding of what they do to protect and serve.

They used tools like a bomb protection suit, a robot and the gear that helps protect firefighters from flames -- a glimpse of the harsh realities the nation promises to never forget.

Jaguars Quarterback Blake Bortles said he was in 4th grade on Sept. 11, 2001, and the date has special meaning for him as all his football coaches back then were police officers and firefighters.

"The integrity, the courage of everyone who was involved in that day and helping do whatever they could to save anybody they possibly could ... I thought was extremely admirable and something that I'd want to do if I ever got the opportunity to," Bortles said.

