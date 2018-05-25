Flagler College students, community leaders making a difference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They are all about shaping a better and more sustainable world.

The Enactus group at Flagler College in St. Augustine is made up of students and academic and business leaders committed to using what they call the power of entrepreneurial action to make a Positively Jax difference.

"The most satisfying part of being in Flagler College Enactus is using what we learn in the classroom and applying it in real-life situations and help people doing it,” said Katelyn Burke, president of the group.

Their latest project is to provide Braille and large print menus at local restaurants in St. Augustine. The idea is the inspiration of Cheyenne Goodale. She is a St. Augustine resident and the wife of a blind man.

“I know this will be a valuable asset to the blind/visually impaired community, and guests from around the world,” said Goodale.

The goal is to have the program branch out to other businesses and other cities.

The group relies on help from local business and donations to fund their projects.

