Flagler County deputy in training saves man's life with CPR

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Flagler County deputy in training saved a man's life early Tuesday when he and his trainer responded to a 911 call in Palm Coast.

Deputy Anthony Bifano, a new Flagler County Sheriff's Office recruit, and his training officer Deputy Jacob West were the first to arrive at the Kalorama Court scene after a woman called 911 to say her husband was unresponsive and not breathing.

Bifano immediately moved the man to the floor to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). While Bifano continued chest compressions, West grabbed the automated exterior defibrillator (AED) from the patrol vehicle, deputies said. They used the AED but it didn't jumpstart the man's heart, and Bifano continued to perform CPR for over four minutes until rescue units arrived on scene.

Hospital personnel and firefighters said Bifano’s quick response saved the man's life.

“I am proud to have Deputy Bifano on our team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He remained calm and collected during a very stressful situation and was able to use his knowledge and skills to save this man’s life. Great job by Deputy Bifano and FTO Deputy West!”

Bifano was hired as a Deputy Sheriff at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on June 4, 2018.

