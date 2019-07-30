Flagler sheriff earns FSA Lifetime Achievement Award

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly received the Florida Sheriff’s Association Lifetime Achievement Award Monday at the FSA Summer Conference.

To be eligible for this award, a person must have a total of 40 years of sworn or non-sworn service in law enforcement, with at least 20 years plus one day of service for a Florida sheriff.

Staly began his law enforcement career in 1975 as a police officer in Oviedo and later in Altamonte Springs. He served for 23 years at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, being promoted through the ranks to undersheriff, or second in command, of the fourth largest sheriff's office in Florida and the 13th largest sheriff's office in the nation where he commanded a force of 2,000 employees and a budget of $120 million.

During his career in Orange County he received many awards, including the Governor’s Medal of Heroism after saving the life of a deputy sheriff.

On Nov. 8, 2016, Staly was elected sheriff of Flagler County and sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2017. He leads a work force of more than 300 employees with a budget of almost $30 million.

