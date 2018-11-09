Florida Highway Patrol needs food donations to "Stuff the Charger"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in partnership with the Florida Cabinet are asking for food donations to help "Stuff the Charger" to help feed hurricane victims in the state. The effort is in conjunction with food banks across the state, and last year, 45 tons of goods provided more than 75,000 meals to those in need.

“Our FHP troopers and many other members of our department have seen firsthand the devastating impacts of Hurricane Michael,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “We understand that the recovery process does not happen overnight and are committed to continuing to help our neighbors. We ask that you join us to ensure impacted families have what they need this holiday season.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol stands with the communities we serve,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and with your help, we can provide those in need critical food donations.”

FHP is partnering with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. Donations provided through this drive will provide food to those who were directly affected by the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Michael. FHP troopers and other DHSMV members have been on the front lines of the recovery efforts removing downed trees, tarping roofs and providing food and resources to those who suffered damage to their homes or lost them completely.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables and soup

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal and oatmeal

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water and broth

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, drop off

location listed here. If you have questions, call FHP headquarters in Jacksonville at 904-693-5070.

