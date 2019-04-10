Jacksonville native loses breasts, hair in cancer battle but wins war

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young nurse is celebrating life today after beating stage 2B breast cancer.

Casey Metzkes, a 28-year-old Jacksonville native, worked at Wolfson Children's Hospital in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) before moving to Indiana.

Metzkes' husband is in the Navy, which prompted the move about a year and a half ago.

That is when Casey was given the diagnosis many people fear: Cancer.

"I found it last August doing my self-breast exam," Metzkes told News4Jax. "I went in immediately to get it checked out."

Casey, who was 27 at the time, had what was called calcium deposits all over her right breast, indicative of cell death.

"They told me it could be a number of things, the worst being breast cancer. So I had a biopsy done and it came back as stage 0 breast cancer," she said. "At that point, I was to meet with a surgeon."

After discussing her options, she decided it was best to have a double mastectomy, which she did on Nov. 1.

"After my mastectomy, they biopsied my entire right and left breast and instead of having stage 0, I now had stage 2B, which means it has spread to lymph nodes and has gone into the bloodstream as well," she said.

She started chemo treatment on Dec. 17 and had her last round of chemo on April 8.

Now Casey is celebrating a cancer-free life and works as a floating nurse in Indiana. She said she tried to stay as positive as possible through the extremely hard and exhausting process.

"Now it's time to heal and for my hair to grow like a damn chia pet," her Facebook post said.

Casey said due to her young age, doctors had a genetic test done. Turns out, she had no cancer-causing genes.

"They had me do genetic testing due to my age. All my tests came back negative for cancer-causing genes," she said. "My great aunt had breast cancer but no one else in my immediate family has it."

Casey's inspirational story is a true testament to never give up, to always keep fighting and to keep a positive attitude.

She shares advice for those going through similar situations.

"My advice would be to stay positive and take things one day at a time. It so easy to get down in the dumps and focused on all the bad things happening to and around you. Try to continue to do the things you enjoy doing. Lastly, surround yourself with family and friends when you can, it's important to have a solid and loving support system."

