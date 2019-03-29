Retired Jacksonville teacher helps take care of city's homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In school, they used to call this now-retired educator Ms. Turner. These days, Audrey Edwards-Turner is fondly known as “Mama Audrey.”

Mama Audrey works year round to help the area’s homeless. She collects food, shoes, blankets, sweaters, jackets and all sorts of things for the people who don’t have families, much less a roof over their heads. And then, once a week, she goes to a number of locations around town distributing these things to the area's homeless.

Often times she has help from her sister and brother-in-law, as well has other family and friends. Someone who wished to remain anonymous speaks glowingly about this woman, fondly calling her “a ministry within herself.”

Not that long ago, Mama Audrey even set out to feed the homeless. She set up some burners and prepared a fish fry to feed those gathered behind the library in downtown Jacksonville. In fact, what she was doing was so inspiring that people at the park decided to jump in and help.

You may be wondering why she works to make a “Positively Jax” difference. Those who know Mama Audrey say it is simply because “she’s the kind of person that brings people together and has unselfish love for people and desire to bring comfort to the lives of others.”

