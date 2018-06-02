Former Jaguar explains beating 'The IF in Life'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville Jaguar, who played with the team four seasons, has shared his story about beating the odds and "The IF in Life."

Rashad Jennings, who was a runningback with the Jaguars, learned from coaching legend Tom Coughlin during his time with the New York Giants.

The 33-year-old said his book "The IF in Life" goes further than his eight year football career.

"I give all my secrets how I came from an overweight chubby kid -- glasses, asthma, a 0.6 GPA at one point in time ... to saying, 'I want to play in the NFL,'" Jennings said. "Shouldn't have made it."

Jennings spoke to News4JAX not only about his personal struggles, but his personal victories. He believes what he has to offer can help anyone.

"I'm your average dude. I tell everyone that. There's nothing special about me," Jennings said. "I was put in positions that I found myself in that (were) truly special. I'm a witness that dreams come true."

In addition to playing with the Jaguars, Jennings also loved playing under Coughlin when he played with the Giants.

"Every day I took notes on what Tom Coughlin said, and I know he loves me back because he gives me a hard time. If he doesn't give you a hard time, he doesn't like you," Jennings said while laughing.

Jennings said he doesn't care to be remembered as a football player, but for the impact he makes on other peoples' lives.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.