Free clinic helps those in need achieve American dream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Their legacy is a legacy of care to people who don’t have access to health care.

At the Legacy of Care Health Center in Jacksonville, a coalition of volunteers provides free medical care to people who are uninsured and underinsured. They also provide disease management, preventative education and health screenings.

“I started Legacy of Care because I’m an immigrant and I know so many others who wouldn’t be able to realize the American dream unless they had access to free health care," according to Lolita Massengill, the organization’s CEO.

The center's volunteers include registered nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners and non-medical professionals.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our free clinic,” Massengill said.

The facility serves patients who demonstrate a genuine need for free health clinic services. For more information, visit their website: legacyofcare.net.

For their service to the community, Legacy was honored with WJXT's Positively Jax award for July.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.