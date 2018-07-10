FSCJ, Edward Waters College partner to change lives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Edward Waters College joined forces with Florida State College at Jacksonville to help people push beyond personal obstacles while improving their education.

Both colleges got together for a job fair Monday night, providing tools like free childcare and bus passes for qualifying students who need a bit of support as they work to improve their future.

Organizers of the event know a better job often comes with the mastering of more skills. But not everyone knows there's a team working to help.

"There's scholarship opportunities. There are grant opportunities, so that people not only can go back to school but at some cost (sic.) for free," said Nichole Richardson of New Town Success Zone, which helped orchestrate the event.

For two hours, job seekers checked out what Florida State College at Jacksonville has to offer. Courses available included career coaching, resume building, credit and budget counseling, even a class on steps to take toward owning a home.

Future events for the News Town Success Zone include a family day at the end of July and a back-to-school event in August for children needing immunizations or sight and hearing screenings for school.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.