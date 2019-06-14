Gate stores raise $50K for American Red Cross

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, presented a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross.

Funds were raised in GATE’s 72 stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as part of the company’s paper icon campaign.

Between April 1 and April 21, customers had the opportunity to donate $1 and sign their name on a paper icon that was displayed in the GATE store.

“We are thankful to all the GATE customers who generously donated to our campaign to support the American Red Cross,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “We’re proud to contribute to an organization that helps people in some of their greatest times of need.”

Brady and other GATE employees presented the $50,000 check to Mary Anne Thomas, Red Cross regional philanthropy officer and Jackie Wade, Red Cross senior recruitment specialist.

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collections campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

