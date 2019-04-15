Girl asks for donations to Humane Society instead of birthday gifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A little girl with a big heart got her wish for her fifth birthday.

Instead of presents, Emerie asked for donations to help animals at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

On Monday, she dropped off a $500 check.

Emerie posted her wish on a Facebook fundraiser page, which was featured on the Jacksonville Humane Society's Facebook page. She wants to thank everyone who donated and shared her birthday fundraiser.

Happy birthday to Emerie from News4Jax!



