Girl Scout' robotics team advances to state competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A robotics team comprised of seven Girl Scouts from Clay, Flagler and St. Johns counties received The Rising Star award and will advance to state competition.

The Aquabots, inspired by the First Lego Robotics League, along with their coach Kelly Anderson and mentors Kelly Higgins Ludlam and Kaitlyn Ludlam are one of the nine teams advancing to the state championship in April. The team advances after competing and winning against 48 regional finalist teams at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville.

“Congratulations to this team of go-getters, innovators, risk-takers and leaders,” Gateway Council Girl Scouts CEO Mary Anne Jacobs said. “Our girls continue to highlight the STEM experiences offered to girls through Girl Scouts. We look forward to seeing what they will do next.”

Since the robotics challenge was announced last August, countless hours of travel and practice have gone into designing, building and programming a robot that completes “missions,” and developing an innovative solution to a water-related problem.

The First Lego League State Invitational is April 8 at World Golf Village.

