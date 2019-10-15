Giving back: Jacksonville Jaguars helping feed America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Players from the Jaguars defense went off the practice field Tuesday to help families in need.

Abry Jones and Dawuane Smoot volunteered in a food sorting event at TIAA Bank Field in support of Feeding Northeast Florida. It's the community's largest hunger-relief network.

Jones and Smoot worked alongside other volunteers from the Law Firm of Pajcic and Pajcic to organize donations that will be distributed to families in need in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.

"The Jaguars are enormous supporters of our organization and of hunger issues in general. I think they bring such a big voice to a problem," said Susan King with Feeding Northeast Florida. "They have fans everywhere. People listed to the Jaguars, and they're a company -- an organization with heart."

Tuesday's project is part of #JaguarsHuddleFor100, an NFL initiative aimed at encouraging fans to volunteer 100 minutes of their time in celebration of the NFL's 100th anniversary.

🐾Jaguars In The Community🐾



Today #Jaguars defensive teammates @JUSTAB3 @All_Goode53 and @Bigsmoot_94 all pitched in with @FeedingNEFL to help break down crates of oranges to get out to shelters & organizations in the area.



"This makes me feel like I want to do a little more." pic.twitter.com/2Zgv79pkWP — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) October 15, 2019

