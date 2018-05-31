Good Samaritans help Jacksonville officer rescue driver in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is thanking two good Samaritans who stopped to help after a car overturned Wednesday on I-95.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was heading south on the interstate near J. Turner Butler Boulevard in the rain, when she lost control and flipped.

After Officer Jose Gonzalez got to the scene, two people in separate cars saw what happened and offered assistance.

As the officer crawled in the overturned car through the passenger side to release the driver's seatbelt, the two good Samaritans held the driver to prevent her from falling. The three were then able to pull her out safely.

The Sheriff's Office wants the two good Samaritans to know their help was greatly appreciated. The driver of the car was not hurt.

