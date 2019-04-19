Graduation celebration at K9s For Warriors in Ponte Vedra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nation's largest service dog provider for post-9/11 veterans now has 534 teams as alumni.

On Thursday evening, a new group of dogs with K9s For Warriors graduated in Ponte Vedra. Tony Walton, a veteran who served in the Air Force and the Army, took home his new friend, Chief.

"Definitely helps relieve all the anxiety," Walton said. "Now when I feel it, he feels it, and it just helps to take it away."

Chief is a dog sponsored by the Jax Vets and the Mayport Chief Petty Officers Association. There is no cost to the veterans for participating, and the benefits go beyond making a friend.

"Today is the big day. It's all about the warriors," said Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s for Warriors. "It's unbelievable, you know, when they come here fragile, over-medicated, lots of problems, and today they walk away with a little bit of hope and it's so awesome to see."

The majority of the dogs in the program are rescued from shelters, or surrendered by owners.

