Green Cove Springs brothers struck by semi live to tell the tale

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two brothers from Green Cove Springs are lucky to be alive after a frightening crash that left both hospitalized for weeks.

Now that Jaden and Seth Hale are out of the hospital, their family is coming forward to share their survival story that their parents say is nothing short of miraculous.

The crash happened earlier this month on U.S. 17 near State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs.

The boys were in a car with their grandfather returning from a day at the beach when a semi-truck plowed into the passenger side of the car where the boys were seated.

The collision sent both boys to the trauma center at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Their parents said Seth suffered a broken nose and had glass fragments lodged in his face. Treatment required more than 30 stitches.

Jaden was even worse off. He had a skull fracture, a torn artery and a severe stomach injury. He underwent hours of surgery and had to be revived more than once.

Wolfson's Trauma Medical Director Dr. Nicholas Poulos said Jaden's blood pressure plummeted in the operating room. "It did require about 10 units of blood to get his pressure back up," he said.

Kurt Hale said Jaden looked so terrible, he wondered if his son would make it.

"I remember saying, 'Lord, help me,' because that was really terrible to see," said Karina Hale, the boys' mother.

The crash wasn't the first time the family has endured a close call. Four years ago, Seth was being treated at Wolfson's for leukemia. He survived after getting a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

This time, Seth wanted to return the favor and be there for Jaden.

"To see him, when everything was all hooked up on him... and it didn't look like he was going to survive right then... It was just hard to see him, " Seth said.

The family said they couldn't have made it through the ordeal without their faith.

"God spared his life twice," said Karina Hale. "The car accident where a semi hit them, but on top of that, the fact that he didn't bleed out with a torn artery for so many hours."

