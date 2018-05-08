Habitat builds 138th home in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - In the housing development of the 138th Habitat for Humanity home, the St. Augustine Distillery presented a $67,250 sponsorship donation check.

As part of the Community Contributions Tax Credit Program (CCTCP), the St. Augustine Distillery contributed over 200 hours constructing the home.

The 138th home constructed by Habitat volunteers was built in West St. Augustine for the Adcock family; a single mother and her son. Ms. Adcock works several jobs, including driving a bus for the St. Johns County School District.

Although grants are utilized for Habitat homes, the main source of funding comes from individuals and businesses in the community. The St. Augustine Distillery is one of those partners.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.