Harpist surprised with new instrument after leukemia treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville harpist had a dream come true on Tuesday when she was surprised with a new instrument after being treated for leukemia.

Isabelle Scott, a talented vocalist and harpist, was auditioning for colleges that specialize in music last year when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

"I was very upset by this in a lot ways because it took away a lot of the experiences that I was so excited for," the 19-year-old said.

College and professional gigs were put on hold while she underwent chemo. Playing a harp, which her family had rented, kept her spirits up though. She would play for other patients and staff while in the hospital.

"The harp was something I can still keep handling," Scott said. "I can still keep those notes under my fingers and it really meant a lot because it helped me hold on to a sense of normalcy."

Scott, who's now in remission, performed Tuesday morning for a Berkshire Hathaway awards ceremony at the University of North Florida.

She played to the "Star Wars" theme.

Little did she know she would get a surprise out of this world: a brand new harp, which was wheeled into the room from Dreams Come True and Berkshire Hathaway.

"I'm very excited to really start that phase in my life where I get to start making my own decisions and developing myself as both a person and musician," Scott said.

With the new set of strings, Scott will go off to Converse College in South Caroline next month -- one step closer to her lifelong dream of becoming an orchestral harpist.

