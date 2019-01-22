Positively Jax

Harpist surprised with new instrument after leukemia treatment

Jacksonville 19-year-old performing at UNF when new harp wheeled in

By Crystal Moyer - Traffic/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville harpist had a dream come true on Tuesday when she was surprised with a new instrument after being treated for leukemia.

Isabelle Scott, a talented vocalist and harpist, was auditioning for colleges that specialize in music last year when she was diagnosed with leukemia. 

More Positively Jax Headlines

"I was very upset by this in a lot ways because it took away a lot of the experiences that I was so excited for," the 19-year-old said. 

College and professional gigs were put on hold while she underwent chemo. Playing a harp, which her family had rented, kept her spirits up though. She would play for other patients and staff while in the hospital.

"The harp was something I can still keep handling," Scott said. "I can still keep those notes under my fingers and it really meant a lot because it helped me hold on to a sense of normalcy."

Scott, who's now in remission, performed Tuesday morning for a Berkshire Hathaway awards ceremony at the University of North Florida. 

She played to the "Star Wars" theme.

Little did she know she would get a surprise out of this world: a brand new harp, which was wheeled into the room from Dreams Come True and Berkshire Hathaway.

"I'm very excited to really start that phase in my life where I get to start making my own decisions and developing myself as both a person and musician," Scott said. 

With the new set of strings, Scott will go off to Converse College in South Caroline next month -- one step closer to her lifelong dream of becoming an orchestral harpist. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.