Help bring Christmas in July to Wolfson Children's Hospital

There are drop-off stations the hospital and at all Jersey Mike's Subs locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Santa Claus is coming to town for the 8th annual Wolfson Children's Hospital Christmas in July Toy and Donation Drive.

All this month you can donate a toy or make a financial donation to Wolfson Children's Hospital for the event.

The toys will then be given to the patients as they prepare for procedures in an effort to distract them from any anxiety.

When a child is in the hospital, play is an important part of the healing process, the hospital said.

They're hoping to collect enough money and donated toys to make sure all the patients, from infants to teens, have a toy.

"Together, we can bring them comfort to brighten their day," the hospital wrote on its website.

The hospital has four ways you can participate:

Donate online at christmasjuly.com Create a Facebook fundraiser for your friends and family or even your organization Shop smile.Amazon.com and choose Wolfson Children's as your charity of choice Drop off a new toy at Jersey Mike's locations throughout Jacksonville from July 1-24 or at Wolfson Children's Hospital on July 25 from 8 a.m. to noon

For ideas on what toys to buy and more information on ways to get involved, go to christmasjuly.com/wish-list.

