Help Hope's Closet style Tim Tebow's Night to Shine guests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hope’s Closet Thrift Store is asking the community to partner with them in creating a magical night of celebration for hundreds of young adults with special needs.

Night to SHine, the annual Tim Tebow Foundation gala, provides the ultimate red-carpet experience, including hair, makeup, corsages and paparazzi, at no charge to the precious people with physical and learning disabilities in our area, the organization said.

Over the next two Mondays, Hope’s Closet San Pablo will be hosting dress fittings for the women. Each will go home with a complimentary outfit for the big night.

Those who want to help can clean out their closets and donate gently-used evening wear, shoes and accessories "to make these ladies feel like the belle of the ball." Plus-size dresses are in high demand, the organization said.

Volunteers are also needed to pamper guests and help style the young ladies. Both volunteers and guests will need to schedule an appointment. Times are available between noon and 8 p.m. on Jan. 21, Jan. 28 or Feb. 4. Visit coe22.com/ServeAtHopes and click the Sign-Up button.

Night to Shine is Feb. 8. Visit NightToShineJax.com for more information.

