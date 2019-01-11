Positively Jax

Flagler County Sheriff's Office helps grant wish of boy with cerebral palsy

Phillip Neal, 8, given year's supply of doughnuts on top of Disney World trip

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Rick Staly and Phillip Neal (Photo courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office worked with the national charity Kids Wish Network and the Palm Coast Dunkin' to grant the wish of an 8-year-old Palm Coast boy who has a lifelong diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

Phillip Neal's dream is to become a law enforcement officer, so the Sheriff's Office, Dunkin’ and the Kids Wish Network came together Thursday for a police-themed wish reveal inside the coffee and baked good chains on Old Kings Road. That's where Phillip learned that he was receiving a year's supply of doughnuts and that his wish to go to Disney World was being granted by the Kids Wish Network. 

Additionally, Sheriff Rick Staly made Phillip an honorary deputy.

“When I heard Phillip’s story, I knew that we wanted to be a part of making his wish come true,” the sheriff said. “I am honored to be a part of this very special reveal for Phillip and his family. I hope they have a wonderful time in Disney World.”

