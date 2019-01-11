Flagler County Sheriff's Office helps grant wish of boy with cerebral palsy

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office worked with the national charity Kids Wish Network and the Palm Coast Dunkin' to grant the wish of an 8-year-old Palm Coast boy who has a lifelong diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

Phillip Neal's dream is to become a law enforcement officer, so the Sheriff's Office, Dunkin’ and the Kids Wish Network came together Thursday for a police-themed wish reveal inside the coffee and baked good chains on Old Kings Road. That's where Phillip learned that he was receiving a year's supply of doughnuts and that his wish to go to Disney World was being granted by the Kids Wish Network.

Additionally, Sheriff Rick Staly made Phillip an honorary deputy.

“When I heard Phillip’s story, I knew that we wanted to be a part of making his wish come true,” the sheriff said. “I am honored to be a part of this very special reveal for Phillip and his family. I hope they have a wonderful time in Disney World.”

