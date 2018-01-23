Hilliard agriculture classes get some extra green

HILLIARD, Fla. - Students taking agriculture classes at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School will soon be getting their hands even more dirty as they learn about trees, seeds and more.

A teacher and her students raised $2,000 and received a grant from McDonald's USA for $1,000 for the Agriculture Technology 1 and 2 classes at the school.

The money will go toward purchasing citrus trees, seeds, bulbs, fertilizer and other needed supplies.

About 100 high school students take the agriculture classes.

School officials said they are grateful for the community's support of their students.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.