Duval county school celebrates black culture with unique art installation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Historical figures came to life at a local school in Duval County. In honor of national Black History Month, Biscayne Elementary School held a door decorating contest. More than 30 classes participated in the schoowide competition. Students and teachers worked together and created a design concept to portray African-American people in history and black culture.

The competition wrapped Monday with a tour of the hallways, where students and parents could see the different installations. Parents, faculty and teachers voted for the best door design. Ms. Lee's first-grade class won third place with art inspired by Fredrick Douglass. Douglass was an abolitionist during the 1800s and an adviser to President Abraham Lincoln. Ms. Byard's first-grade class won second place with art inspired by the movie "Hidden Figures." It portrayed mathematician Katherine Johnson, who created the technology used for GPS systems. Ms. Reyes' fifth-grade class won first place for art portraying the "Divine Nine" a collective of nine historic African-American fraternities and sororities.

Faculty who are active members of various Divine Nine organizations dressed in their fraternity and sorority colors to celebrate the first place winning door. Principal Sanaa McBride and her assistant principal, Patricia Jackson along with some of the faculty wore their line jackets and paraphernalia.

The winning class got a popcorn party, and the winning teachers received gifts cards to Starbucks. One mom shared how proud she was of her daughter - her class won second place for the door portraying Katherine Johnson. Lakeisha Jones said, "I am also proud of that display, as I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and so is Katherine Johnson, who is displayed on Mrs. Byard's door."

The contest was the final activity of the month for the school's black history celebration, but the doors will continue to be on display a little longer for parents and students to continue experiencing the art. Jones said, "The month of February may be over, but to me, black history is year-round because it is American history!" She said all the students are enjoying the art and eager to learn more about black history, even those with different racial and cultural backgrounds.

The Florida Department of Education lists Biscayne Elementary an a grade A school for 2017. It has more than 700 students. Biscayne Elementary is a Title I school located on the northside of Jacksonville.

