JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a photo on its social media pages showing an officer having a good time with children.

The post says zone 5 officer Prater stopped to play a little basketball in the street with children.

Officer Prater asked the children for a selfie and they all jumped into the frame.

JSO says this photo is making a difference one day at a time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.