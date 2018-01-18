How you can help kids through Wolfson Children's Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends, families and staff of the Wolfson Children’s Hospital are at WJXT Thursday, volunteering their time to answer phones at an annual telethon.

The hospital is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to provide care to children, regardless of their ability to pay.

Funds from the Wolfson Children's Challenge telethon and an annual run help provide care for more than 80,000 patients each year and a network of 216 beds, including 14 level II neonatal intensive care unit beds at Wolfson Children's Hospital located at Baptist Medical Center South, 11 operating rooms and one special procedure room.

Last year, viewers of The Local Station donated $72,003.71. Over the past eight years, the telethon and the Children's Challenge run held each January have raised over $3 million.

“[Donations] really give our children the biggest chance to just live and really live to their fullest capabilities. Giving our surgeons the upper hand to give our children the best care possible,” said Chad Roberson, medical imaging manager at Wolfson.

To help, call 904-348-6022 or 800-365-9598 Thursday before 11:30 p.m. Wolfson also accepts donations on its Facebook page and on the Wolfson Children's Challenge website.

