Hundreds cleanup Jacksonville Beach on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of volunteers hit the sand to clean up Jacksonville Beach on Saturday. The group 4Ocean led the charge and has pulled more than 2 million pounds of trash from beaches all over the world since its inception in 2017.

A bunch of trash of all kinds was pulled from the shores of Jacksonville Beach by volunteers scouring the beach with collection bags.

Some volunteers said most of the junk was scattered along the dunes.

"I'm grossed out. I found a lot of inappropriate things, and liquor bottles. I know there is a nice nightlife out here at the beach, but just be mindful," volunteer Edmarie Hernandez Solen said.

Danny Murphy with 4Ocean said it's crucial to always throw your trash away, no matter how small.

"You know when you surf, when you fish, dive and have seen the changes in the last half a century even since I was a kid, it really makes an impact on you," Murphy said. "The most common item we find is definitely cigarette butts. You know they are made from plastic and they don't go away."

Murphy adds a lot of the trash they pick up can be recycled so they divide the trash and recycle what can be properly recycled.

Experts say 16 billion pounds of trash enter the ocean each year. 4Oceans hopes everyone does their part to keep our beaches clean.

According to 4Oceans, Daytona Beach has the most litter of any beach in Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.