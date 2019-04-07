Hundreds take part in Friends with Autism 5K and Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people in Riverside laced up their sneakers to participate in the second annual Friends with Autism 5K and 1-mile walk on Sunday.

April is World Autism month. One in 59 children is diagnosed with autism by the age of 8. It's estimated that more than 21,900 people have autism in the Northeast Florida area alone.

Haley is 5 years old and was diagnosed with autism at age 2. She crossed the finish line with her father, who's just as excited as she is to be taking part.

"Just a lot of enthusiasm, just keep her going just like always. (I'm) leading her on the right path. She's just my little love bear, no different than if she was any different," Derek Willingham said.

The purpose of the race is to raise awareness and acceptance for families and people on the autism spectrum in Northeast Florida.

The Willingham family says awareness is getting better, and they hope the public continues to learn more and show acceptance.

"Sometimes her having a little meltdown is saying 'I don't like it' because she's not actually able to say the words that's her way of letting us know," Jackie Willingham said.

A teacher who raced on Sunday said the cause is near and dear to her heart.

"Autistic children have behaviors they can't help, as a community, we need to support the parents of these children. I think a lot of people look at the parents in judgment and they shouldn't," said Katy Howard, who teaches children with autism.

The funds raised at Sunday's 5K will stay in the Northeast Florida community to provide services, including grant support, community accessibility, and advocacy for local families and people with autism.

