Hundreds walk at Metro Park for Make-A-Wish charity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people gathered at Metropolitan Park on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Make-A-Wish Walk to raise money to grant the wishes of critically ill children in Northeast Florida.

It was also a day to celebrate the thousands of wishes the charity has granted to children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Whether they’re staying in the hospitals, going to doctor visits, there’s a true uncertainty of what the future may bring. And Make-A-Wish is here to provide that hope and strength so they can keep on moving forward. So, by participating in the walk, people are providing hope and strength to future children so their wishes can be granted,” said Anne Cuba, president of the Central and North Florida chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cuba said this year's walk raised more than $100,000 --money, she said, that can be used to grant at least 10 more children wishes in the Jacksonville area.

The Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida chapter has granted 285 wishes throughout 45 counties.

