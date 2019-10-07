Hurricane Dorian relief fundraiser planned for Thursday in Jacksonville

Want to help with Hurricane Dorian relief and be treated to some music at the same time?

A musicians union, a Jacksonville vegan restaurant and a marketing company are teaming up for a pair of events Thursday night.

Andy Bruck, president of the American Federation of Musicians Local 444, said the unique twist on a fundraiser will be at the Southern Roots Filling Station at 1275 King St. in Jacksonville.

Bruck said 100% of ticket sales collected for the event will be donated to the American Red Cross for relief from the Dorian disaster.

The events are set for 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Customers are asked to purchase tickets in advance at guidingsuccess.ticketleap.com, with a minimum contribution of $15 (+ small ticket processing fee).

Bruck and CTI Marketing President Richard Cuff have teamed up before on educational projects via Guiding Success, an organization Cuff founded in order "to provide a high-quality early childhood music education to every 4-year-old in Duval County, while in preschool, thereby exposing them to a broader culture and placing them on a pathway that will guide their success from kindergarten to college."

The organization is fully on board to help successfully guide the long-term response necessary in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Bruck reached out to JP and Mariah Salvat, the owners of Southern Roots, about hosting the fundraiser to address the damage and disruption to so many lives wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

The owners agreed to support the event, which falls outside of their normal breakfast and lunch business hours.

"I wanted to do something creative to garner support for recovering from the Dorian disaster, especially after the images of devastation from the Bahamas, and am concerned that it is slipping out of people's awareness," Bruck said. "I wanted to express my appreciation for people's altruistic assisting of strangers through my profession. Sharing violin music is a positive way to thank people, since the medium of music is itself a source of hope and of strengthening a sense of connection with others."

