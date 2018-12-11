Icemen to host 2nd annual 'Guns N' Hoses' hockey match

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's the second year members of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will go head-to-head on the ice for the "Guns N' Hoses" hockey match.

A portion of the proceeds from the event, which is sponsored by the Jacksonville Icemen, will be donated to the Jacksonville Firefighters Charity and Fraternal Order of Police Foundation.

Fans are encouraged to attend the 3 p.m. game on Dec. 15 at the Veterans Memorial Arena and wear an ugly sweater. There will be an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing an ugly sweater at a single event.

Tickets to attend are $15.

