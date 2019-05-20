Jacksonville-area fifth grader recognized by AAA

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns fifth grader is being recognized as AAA's "School Safety Patroller of the Year."

Lauren Leonard, 10, who's a student and captain of safey patrol at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns County, was chosen out of thousands of Florida safety patrollers.

An award will be presented to Leonard on Tuesday for her leadership qualities, safety skills and helping to students get in and out of school safely.

Lauren also helped organized fundraisers for the patrol programs at her school including one that helped pay for the Patriot Oaks Academy’s first mascot.

Outside of her patrol work, she raised $60,000 for disabled veterans and volunteers with her Girl Scout troop at the St. Francis House making dinners for the homeless.

“It is truly inspiring to see all the great things she has accomplished at such a young age, including her contributions to the safety patrol program itself," AAA said of Lauren's volunteerism.

AAA's School Safety Patroller Program is the largest safety program in the world

