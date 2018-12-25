Jacksonville BBQ joint invites families in need to Christmas dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville barbecue joint won't be opening its doors to customers on Christmas, but it is welcoming families in need to join staff for a holiday dinner -- free of charge.

Willard's BBQ Junction, located at 4610 San Juan Avenue in Lakeshore, extended the invitation to those struggling to make ends meet in a message posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Grace us with your presence and come enjoy a Christmas dinner with our family. It will be our pleasure to welcome and serve you," the Facebook post said in part.

Christmas dinner, which includes turkeys donated by Seabreeze Food Service, will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. So if you know of someone in need, spread the word.

To learn more, visit Willard's Facebook page or view the complete post below:

